Blow to Kenyans as UHURU/ RUTO’s Government does the unthinkable - Many will die as a result

Wednesday October 4, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has ruled out any further negotiations with the striking nurses even as many Kenyans continue to die due to lack of services in public hospitals.





Speaking yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Cleopa Mailu, declared that the Jubilee Government will not open any new negotiations with nurses on strike.





Mailu accused the striking nurses of...



