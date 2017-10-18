Blow to IEBC as ROSELYNE AKOMBE bows to pressure and resigns, RAILA was right.

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 -IEBC Commissioner Roselyne Akombe has resigned.





Akombe resigned saying the repeat election being organized cannot be credible.





She has been facing threats related to her work at IEBC.





Last month, she was removed from a flight at JKIA and her luggage off-loaded when she has flying to USA.





She was enroute to New-York when she was ordered out of the plane under instructions of State Security.





She was later allowed to fly after being held up at the airport by the State Security for hours.





They feared that she was fleeing Kenya.





Akombe’s resignation is a major blow to IEBC with few days remaining before the October 26th Polls.





More to follow.



