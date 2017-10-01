Blood will flow on the 26th of October - MUTULA KILONZO Jnr reveals what RAILA ODINGA is planning

Friday October 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has called for the mother of all protests on the 26th of October to ensure no elections takes place.





Addressing his supporters at the Kamukunji Grounds on Wednesday , Raila urged them to turn up in large numbers and join him in the demonstrations, which he said will be the biggest ever in the history of the independent Kenya.





However, the protests could be deadly and..



