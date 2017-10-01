Blood will flow on the 26th of October - MUTULA KILONZO Jnr reveals what RAILA ODINGA is planning

...bloody as revealed by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo.





Speaking during an interview with NTV, Mutula Kilonzo said blood will flow on the 26th of October.





He said the NASA demonstrations will turn messy when Jubilee insists on going to the election while NASA goes to the streets.





The Makueni Senator revealed that Jubilee was planning to use the police to butcher NASA supporters during protests in the name of maintaining law and order.





