Blood will flow like a river if IEBC swears UHURU as President and RUTO and no. 2 - RAILA ODINGA

Wednesday October 11, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has warned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against declaring President Uhuru Kenyatta unopposed during the October 26 th General Elections.





In an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday morning, Raila said that Uhuru’s term comes to an end on November 1 st .





“They cannot impose someone to Kenyans...we won't allow it,” Raila said.





Raila said Kenyans will...



