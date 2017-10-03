Big boost to UHURU as MIJIKENDA elders endorses his re-election bid – RAILA ODINGA is useless

Big boost to UHURU as MIJIKENDA elders endorses his re-election bid – RAILA ODINGA is uselessPolitics 07:02
Tuesday October 3, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid has received a huge boost after Mijikenda community elders endorsed his re-elected bid.
Speaking on Tuesday, Mijikenda community elder chairperson, Stephen Ruwa, said the community will re-elect President Uhuru Kenyatta because of his track record and dismissed claims by the opposition that the Jubilee Government has neglected Coast residents.
“We are going to…
