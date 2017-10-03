Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as HASSAN OMAR says he is ready to campaign for UHURU/ RUTO in Coast

Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as HASSAN OMAR says he is ready to campaign for UHURU/ RUTO in CoastPolitics 06:56
Tuesday October 3, 2017 - Former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, has said that he is ready to campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta if he approaches him.
Speaking on Monday, Omar who is the immediate former Wiper Democratic Movement Secretary General said he has no problem campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta.
He said that he will root for Uhuru because he is a principled man unlike...
Page 1 2