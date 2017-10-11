Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as court allows AUKOT, JIRONGO and DIDA to vie for Presidency on August 26.

Wednesday October 11, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a huge blow after High Court judge, John Mativo, ordered IEBC to include Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate, Ekuru Aukot, in the October 26 th General Elections.





In his ruling on Wednesday morning, the judge ruled that Mr Aukot was party to the petition challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election, as an interested party.





The judge said that he sees no reason why the petitioner should not be included in the election.





He said the election is…



