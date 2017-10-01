Bibi wa wenyewe ni sumu! See what was done to this guy who was caught having S£X with someone’s wife

, , , 12:19

Saturday, 14 October 2017 - Having s3x with someone’s wife should be included in the 1000 ways to die.

It’s better to buy s3x from a pr@st!tut3 rather than having s3x with someone’s wife.

This man was caught smashing someone’s wife in a lodging and he was taught a lesson that he will never forget.

Bibi wa wenyewe ni sumu.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno