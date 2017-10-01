BEN 10 exposes a Nairobi mama, A staff at a leading insurance, Shares her N()D£Z online

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - A Ben 10 has exposed a Nairobi sug@r-m@m@ by the name Lillian Muthiga, a financial adviser at ICEA Lion Group.





He shared the private photos that this “mama” has been luring him to s3x with.





She is thirsty for a “propeller” and doesn’t respect her age.





Perhaps her affair with the Ben 10 has hit a snag, prompting him to embarrass her on social media.





See the private photos that the Ben 10 shared online in the next page.



