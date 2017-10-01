BE WARNED: This is why it is dangerous to use cotton swabs (Q-Tips) to clean your ears (VIDEO)

Sunday, 08 October 2017 - Did you know that using cotton swabs also known as Q-Tips or ear buds to clean your ears is a dangerous practice that can possibly lead to hearing loss?





In fact using any other household item in attempt to clean your ears is risky and according to The American Academy of Otolaryngology (physicians who specialize in treating issues involving the ear, nose and throat (ENT) don't stick anything in your ear that is smaller than your elbow.





Watch the video by clicking the link below.



