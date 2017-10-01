Banking Jobs in Nairobi Kenya – Zeepo

Job Vacancy: Cash in Transit (CIT) Officer





Zeepo is a consumer finance integrator. We aim to demolish the barriers to financial inclusion and protection by revolutionizing the way Africans buy, consume and interact with financial services.





To achieve this, we have built KAVA - a financial services supermarket that will enable consumers to access all their financial transactions in ONE place, offline and online.





Job Purpose: Reporting to the Operations Manager, the CIT Officer will be responsible for ensuring cash operations are managed in the most cost effective and secure way in line with Zeepo Limited policies and security guidelines.





S/he will be based in Nairobi.



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Collecting cash from various outlets, supporting them in banking and making recommendations to improve efficiency, cost - effectiveness and security.

· Prepare and submit daily schedules and reports to relevant functions / management to keep them updated on status of operations.

· Ensure maintenance of high level of security, control and adherence to Zeepo limited policies and guidelines.

· Ensure compliance of CIT operations with company policy and any applicable security legislation.

· Safely receiving and transferring cash following authorization from the float manager.

· Control and maintain cash vehicle assigned in accordance to the company policies.

· Running Company errands and logistics as may be assigned.

Skills:

· Excellent command of written and spoken English.

· Ability to maintain strong ethical and professional values.

· Capable of working effectively and productively with senior team members.

· Excellent communication (written and verbal), interpersonal and negotiation skills.

Qualifications:

· A Diploma from recognized University.

· Ability to work in shifts and sometimes long hours.

· Valid Driving License with more than 3yrs experience.

· Should be computer literate and good at route planning.

· Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role within the Cash business.

· Be well versed with locations, roads and landmark buildings within the City.









Job Vacancy: Project Manager



Duties and Responsibilities :

· Lead the development team in product delivery by prioritizing production.

· Present reports defining tech projects progress, problems and solutions.

· Identify risk and mitigation opportunities and contingency planning relating to project scope, schedule, and resources.

· Plan and schedule project deliverables, goals and milestones.

· Communicate feature status regularly with internal and external partners and management, ensuring that issues are appropriately called out to keep delivery on track.

· Manage requirements gathering and write the technical and functional specs of envisioned software and systems.

· Act as a communication link between business and technical sides of the business.

· Craft and maintain development plans and associated user stories that clearly define functionality or feature targets and acceptance criteria.

· Define resources and schedule for project/program implementation.

Skills:

· Demonstrated ability to gather and turn business requirements into technical requirements and scope projects.

· Organized with keen attention to detail.

· Ability to lead a team, mentor others in technical execution and project management.

· Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in Project management, Computer science, BBIT or other related field with at least two (2) years experience in the field.

· Familiarity with project management software and issue tracking software such as ASANA, JIRA, Redmine or equivalent will be an added advantage.





Job Vacancy: Supervisor





The Supervisor directly reporting to the Operations manager will be responsible for overall supervision of the service outlet and all the resources within it, delivery of the brand experience within the service outlet to ensure consistency of service across all customer touchpoints, achievement of defined business targets through direct sales and cross sales within the product and provision of information and guidance to adequately support customers within the service outlet.





S/he will be based in Nairobi.







Duties & Responsibilities:



Cash Count

· Performing cash counts and balancing the Vault.

· Support Staff by approving/overseeing transactions as needed, assisting with balancing issues and verifications of cash outages.

Shop Maintenance and branding

· Maintain Customer Service standards and facilitate a welcoming and customer focused environment.

Business growth

· Achievement of defined business targets through direct sales and cross sales within the product offering.

Onsite equipment troubleshooting

· Ensure the outlets have functional equipment and no float issues.

· Identification and mitigation of all types of risks relating to the outlet and the product and service offering.

Stationery requisition

· Supervision and guidance of outlet resources to ensure timely and effective delivery of service.

Branch policies and procedures enforcement

· Ensures adherence to policies and procedures concerning the Teller functions and branch outlet functions.

Identify business gaps

· Responsible for helping bring in new customers and boosting the company profits.

Ensuring a positive customer experience

· Provision of information and guidance to adequately support customers within the service outlet.

Staff Management

· Responsible for helping the tellers set both individual and team goals and for motivating them to reach and exceed them.

Knowledge, Skill and Abilities Required

· Knowledge of all basic and specialized teller functions.

· Knowledge of supervisory practices and principles.

· Knowledge of office methods, procedures, and practices including the use of standard office and teller equipment.

· Skill in performing typical financial transactions and teller functions accurately.

· Ability to effectively communicate with Tellers, Customers, and Management.

Qualification and Experience Requirements

· University Degree in any relevant field.

· Proficiency in computer use including MS Office tools and banking systems.

· Minimum 3 years’ experience in financial services or retail industry with one (1) year in a supervisory role.

How to Apply



If you meet this qualifications and would like to join our team of professionals, kindly send your CV to recruit@kava.africa indicating the position title as the subject before the end of day on 31st October 2017.





Also indicate your current and expected salary in your cover letter.