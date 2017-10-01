Banking Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - KCB

Workforce Manager & Customer Experience

Position

To provide effective real time and effective analysis, scheduling and forecasting of human resources at the KCB Customer Experience

Responsibilities

· Monitors forecasting effectiveness and accuracy at all levels.

· Ensures service levels and productivity goals are met, implements and maintains workforce management platform.

· Maintains and analyzes workforce performance, lead analysis and staffing change data for continuous quality and productivity improvement.

· Coordinates all reporting related to workforce management.

· Develops performance indicators and reporting mechanisms to measure operating standards and to facilitate effective decision making support.

· Organizes project tasks, structures information, and collection activities and sets time lines for completion of required tasks.

· Develops and maintains scheduling processes.

· Serves as the resident expert on workforce management software package.

· Participates in long range planning and the formulation of goals.

· Oversees technology and process improvements to ensure the highest level possible customer satisfaction and cost effectiveness.

Qualifications

· University Degree preferably in a Business related field.

· A Master’s degree or Professional qualifications in Workforce Management.

· Have at least 6 years’ experience in customer experience with below responsibilities:

1. 3 years’ experience in a contact centre

2. 2 years’ experience in workforce management

3. 1 year experience in bank operations

· A thorough knowledge of Retail Banking products and services, and extensive Banking Industry knowledge.

· Excellent high quality interpersonal, communication and negotiation skills with the ability to network and develop strong business relations

· A good understanding of risk, credit policies and procedures.

· Strong leadership skills with demonstrated competences in championing high performance management.

· Excellent planning, organization, problem solving and analytical skills.

The Position

Reporting to the Property Manager, the job holder’s role will be to oversee the operation of KCB Leadership Centre which ranges from physical property management, facilities management and security operation in liaison with security department.

Responsibilities

· Meet with prospective tenants to show properties, explain terms of occupancy, and provide information about local areas.

· Inspect premises, facilities, and equipment routinely to determine necessity of repairs or maintenance.

· Investigate complaints, disturbances and violations and resolve problems following management rules and regulations.

· Plan, schedule, and coordinate general maintenance, major repairs, and remodelling/refurbishment activities

· Manage and oversee operations, maintenance, administration of Plant, Lifts, machinery etc.

· Maintain records of usage activity, special permits & licenses issued and track property availability.

Qualifications





· University degree in Engineering related courses/Building and Construction/ Land Economics from a recognized university.

· Professional qualifications in Engineering related courses/Building and Construction/ Land Economics.

· At least 3 years of facilities management especially of modern high rise buildings

· At least 3 years Risk Management experience

· At least 3 years in team management

· Willing to learn and highly adaptable to changes.

· Planning and Organizing skills

· Project Management Skills

IT Software Quality Assurance Analyst





The Position

Reporting to Senior Manager, IT Software Quality Assurance, the position is responsible for performing quality reviews on business requirements, developing standardized testing methods and strategies, leading execution of functional and non-functional tests and implementing quality testing and reporting processes in order to track and ensure adherence to quality software development process and products.

Responsibilities

· Champion and coordinate business requirements reviews across functional teams and ensures that the business requirements are complete, precise and testable.

· Works with project team to define and create overall project test strategy/test plan, plan test schedules or strategies and Identifies test resources, estimates test effort in accordance with project scope or delivery dates and ensures that the test strategy is achieved.

· Develop, document and maintain functional and non-functional test cases, test scripts and other test artifacts like the test data, data validation, harness scripts and automated scripts.

· Works collaboratively with the business units and project teams to execute and validate test cases based upon business requirements and ensures that the test cases are traceable to the requirements.

· In collaboration with GEA and other critical stakeholders, tune the SQA processes, adopt tools and define re-usable templates in-line with the adoption and maturity of the SQA Framework.

· Define test process including required test activities and deliverables, conduct Test Readiness Assessment, establish test beds and ensure that test beds are available for all planned white box and black box testing activities.

· Engages, champions and collaborates with technical teams / personnel in non-functional testing including integration, regression, load, performance, security and usability testing.

· Prepare, share and review test results periodically, report any defects, bugs, errors, configuration issues, and interoperability flaws and develop test acceptance reports for projects and software changes.

· Works with business units to perform post deployment sanity and regression tests and post-implementation review within defined period to confirm that the deployed solution works as per the business requirements.

· Participates in formulation and Implementation of Software process improvement policies and strategies for IT division.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or any Information Technology related field from a recognized and reputable University.

· Professional IT certification in the following is desirable: Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP), ISTQB, and ITIL

· A minimum of 3 years work experience in software development, software quality assurance and testing

· At least 2 years’ experience in systems support and administration.

· A broad understanding of software quality engineering principles and testing methodologies.

· Knowledge of SQL scripting with relational databases and experience with Unix/Linux operating systems

· Excellent Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

· Thorough Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) paradigms including Agile Development Process

· Experience with testing of Mobile & Web application and testing of interfaces and integrations

· Creativity and alternative thinking to develop new ideas for and answers to software quality related problems.

· Strong Written and Verbal Communication

Information Architect





The Position

Reporting to the Senior Manager, the incumbent is responsible for developing IT information models (message protocols, defined data structures, schemas, information types and workflows) and relating documentation for IT Systems in use by or to be procured by the Bank in line with Bank policy, Business Processes, Architecture and Best Practice, standards and methods

Responsibilities

· Coordinating information flow through the enterprise, eliciting business requirements and generation / development of relevant business requirements documentation.

· Translate user needs into functional requirements. Identify user requirements by researching and analysing user needs, preferences, objectives, and working methods; studying how users consume content, including data categorization and labelling, meeting with focus groups.

· Investigating the requirements of the customers for the content and structure of information deliverables.

· Perform a content inventory showing all content elements, relationships and dependencies.

· Validates information delivery by developing and completing usability test plans; evaluating traffic patterns and studying user feedback.

· Communicating with clients to understand their business requirements. Ensure documented content meets audience and organization needs as well as analysing users experience and their problems

· Developing practical plans in order to support organizational development. Identify content that helps support user goals and business goals.

· Keeps up-to-date and knowledgeable about industry trends and emerging technologies associated with Enterprise Information Architecture.

· Developing and building consensus for a strategic vision and roadmap for the organization to identify and prioritize information architecture projects and

· investments, consistent with the business strategies, which includes information governance policies and processes for the management and use of information.

· Lead the identification and analysis of the Bank’s business drivers to derive Enterprise business, information, technical and solution architecture requirements.

· Assess the current IT environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement in line with the Bank’s strategy and delivery priority of the IT programs.

· Lead the development of an implementation plan for the Enterprise Architecture models based on business requirements and Information Technology strategies.

· Market the Enterprise Architecture function, process and results, in particular to the business side of the Bank.

· Establish standards, guidelines, checklists and processes for architectural development and compliance.

· To build and maintain productive relations with Sector Heads/Relationship teams/Product houses/Finance/ stakeholders to drive delivery of business solutions and revenue growth for the specific sectors or portfolio.

· Ensure timely preparation of relevant reports, financial and performance metrics’ and cascade to the team in a timely manner or as per SLA.

· Ensure compliance to the Bank’s policies, procedures and regulatory requirements.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field from a recognized and reputable University.

· Professional IT certifications in the following: ITIL Foundation; Prince2 Practitioner; Business Analysis e.g. CBAP

· Other relevant Technical Certifications e.g. SQL, Data Modeling, Software Development

· Minimum 5 Years of Experience in a similar business analysis related role

· Ability to perform impact analysis of new and proposed architectures in relation to the current landscape and available technologies utilized in the IT environment.

· Ability to conceptualize, formulate, and present complex business demands / requirements via comprehensible models and templates.

· Hands on experience with project methodologies i.e. SDLC processes & agile based development methodology.

· Knowledge of SOA approach and its implementation, web-based systems architecture, enterprise application integration as well as experience managing expectations and priorities.

· Knowledge of data representation in JSON, XML, XSLT mapping and usage of SOAP/HTTP, REST and JMS/MQ protocols.

· Working experience in UML.

· Good working experience with all the tiers of architecture – infrastructure, database, integration, application, UI, network and security.

· Must have a strong and proven software development background.

· Sound knowledge of various messaging architectures.

· Participation in key/large projects as an architect.

· Excellent verbal and written communication; self-motivated, dynamic, team player, result driven, relationship builder, independent worker with excellent interpersonal relation building skills.

