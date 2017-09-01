Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCO

Project & Investment Manager

Job Grade 4

We are a fast growing national Housing Cooperative based in Nairobi.

We intend to fill the position(s) below on a 2 year renewable contract.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management/Finance

· CPA K Graduate / ACCA Graduate

· At least 4 years’ experience in SACCO housing activities or Investment Projects.

· Ability to grow the business

· Ability to initiate and create revenue generating activities.

· Thorough financial and resource management skills.

Visit www.wauminihousing.com for a detailed job description.

Responsibilities

· Manage the investment process

· Implementation of Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) framework among other roles









Marketing Officer

Job Grade 3

We are a fast growing national Housing Cooperative based in Nairobi.

We intend to fill the position(s) below on a 2 year renewable contract.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing / Public Relations or business related field

· At least 3 years’ experience in Housing Society Set up or financial or investment field.

· Membership to Marketing Society of Kenya or CIM Qualification is an added advantage

· Ability to grow business and excellent Public Relations Skills

Responsibilities

· New Business Development and sales

· Market Research and planning

· Product development among other roles

Visit www.wauminihousing.com for a detailed job description.





Research & Development Officer





Job Grade 3

We are a fast growing national Housing Cooperative based in Nairobi.

We intend to fill the position(s) below on a 2 year renewable contract.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management/Finance/Marketing

· CPA/CS Part 2/ACCA Graduate

· Perfect Knowledge on use of Ms Excel and other computer data analysis tools

· At least 3 years’ experience in research and development preferably in finance/ investment set up.

· Perfect Communication and interpersonal skills

· Thorough financial knowledge

Visit www.wauminihousing.com for a detailed job description.

Responsibilities

· Development and the execution of the Housing annual research plan.

· Close monitoring of each Product Performance and the market needs and gaps and making periodical reports to management for decision making

How to Apply

How to Apply Interested applicants MUST attach a duly filled JOB APPLICATION FORM from our website, current CV giving their day time telephone contact and a cover letter indicating current and expected salary and explaining the suitability for the position on or before 6th October 2017 to hr@wauminihousing.com .