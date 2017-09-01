Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCO

Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCOJobs and Careers 04:07
Job Grade 4
We are a fast growing national Housing Cooperative based in Nairobi.
We intend to fill the position(s) below on a 2 year renewable contract.
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management/Finance
· CPA K Graduate / ACCA Graduate
· At least 4 years’ experience in SACCO housing activities or Investment Projects.
· Ability to grow the business
· Ability to initiate and create revenue generating activities.
· Thorough financial and resource management skills.
Responsibilities
· Manage the investment process
· Implementation of Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) framework among other roles
Marketing Officer
Job Grade 3
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing / Public Relations or business related field
· At least 3 years’ experience in Housing Society Set up or financial or investment field.
· Membership to Marketing Society of Kenya or CIM Qualification is an added advantage
· Ability to grow business and excellent Public Relations Skills
Responsibilities
· New Business Development and sales
· Market Research and planning
· Product development among other roles
Research & Development Officer
Job Grade 3
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management/Finance/Marketing
· CPA/CS Part 2/ACCA Graduate
· Perfect Knowledge on use of Ms Excel and other computer data analysis tools
· At least 3 years’ experience in research and development preferably in finance/ investment set up.
· Perfect Communication and interpersonal skills
· Thorough financial knowledge
Responsibilities
· Development and the execution of the Housing annual research plan.
· Close monitoring of each Product Performance and the market needs and gaps and making periodical reports to management for decision making
How to Apply
How to Apply Interested applicants MUST attach a duly filled JOB APPLICATION FORM from our website, current CV giving their day time telephone contact and a cover letter indicating current and expected salary and explaining the suitability for the position on or before 6th October 2017 to hr@wauminihousing.com.
NB: Please include the position title you are applying for in the subject line of your application.