Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Here is an exciting opportunity for you to join our ICT Risk & Control team. Are you able to identify and assess threats, put plans in place ‘if things go wrong’ and advise how to avoid, reduce or transfer risks in an IT environment? Co-operative Bank has a perfect career opportunity for you.

Reporting to the Head – ICT Risk & Control, the role holder will provide continuous ICT Project assurance in relation to confidentiality, integrity and availability of the IT infrastructure, processing systems and related resources in line with the Bank Information Security Policy.

Responsibilities

· Be actively involved and provide risk & security guidance during technology projects, systems deployment, upgrades and changes.

· Proactively provide ICT security & risk requirements for incorporation in Business Requirements Documents, Functional Specifications Documents & RFPs of new ICT systems.

· Proactively participate in technical solution design for new systems, ensuring that security requirements are well defined.

· Perform vulnerability assessments & penetration tests on new Bank systems, applications and technology, identifying vulnerabilities and recommendations on closure of these vulnerabilities, prior to new systems go-live.

· Perform a fraud risk assessment on new systems and processes within the project scope and provide recommendations on countermeasures.

· Ensure interfaces for new systems are secured from intrusion, and user activities in new systems are detailed, traceable and logged.

· Pro-actively provide guidance on security tools required to effectively manage and control Bank systems.

· Pro-actively perform risk assessments for ongoing ICT projects and prepare risk reports for new systems & projects in readiness for Change Approval Board meetings.

· Proactively develop and constantly review system Minimum Baseline Security Requirements for new ICT systems & projects.

· Regularly provide recommendations to ICT leadership on areas of improvement towards securing ICT systems.

· Provide information security training & awareness to ICT systems project teams (Systems development teams, project managers, business analysts)

· Maintain ICT risk registers for ICT projects and submit periodical and ad-hoc reports as required by HOD and Chief Risk Officer.

· Ensure strict adherence to all regulations, statutes, standards, practices and all internal processes and procedures as per the relevant manuals and comply with all relevant external legislation and regulations with regard to compliance requirements.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or related fields.

· 3 years prior experience in information security or systems audit function. Experience in the Banking industry will be a value add.

· Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification. IT security and risk certifications e.g. CISSP, CRISC, CEH, etc. will be an added advantage.

· Experience in system propagated forensic investigations will be an added advantage.

· Good understanding of project management methodology and concepts and a good appreciation of risk, systems security control processes.

· Detailed knowledge of the Bank’s Operating procedures and good knowledge of the Bank’s products and services.

· Understanding of Information Systems architecture and operational practices as well as good grasp of Information Security and control objectives with an appreciation of audit methodologies.

· Experience in performing analytical roles in complex business environments.

· Advanced computer skills including IT skills, word, excel, power point.

· Training in IT infrastructure and operating systems.

· Training in Implementing Information security policies.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you match the role and person profile, please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number “IRPO/RM / 2017” by 20 th October, 2017.





ICT Project Manager IT

Reporting to the Head – ICT Projects, the Project Manager’s primary ongoing responsibility will be management of projects to ensure that the expected objectives are delivered on time, within budget, with high quality and realization of benefits.

The role holder will ensure the application of appropriate skills, tools and techniques to project activities during the project life cycle, addressing the various needs, concerns and expectations of the stakeholders and balancing the competing project constraints of Scope, Quality, Schedule, Budget, Resources, and Risk.

Responsibilities

· Lead and manage implementation of projects within a portfolio of competing projects and limited time and resources.

· Develop processes and procedures to support the achievement of the project objectives.

· Follow a defined, agreed upon project management methodology for Planning, Defining, Execution, Monitoring and Control, and reporting activities within the project lifecycle.

· Prepare project initiation and governing documents like, Project Charter and Project Management Plans.

· Determine the organizational structure of the project team and assemble a cross-functional project staff for their technical or functional contribution to the project.

· Identify key stakeholders to the project and their roles and value while coordinating activities across different internal and external functions.

· Assigning work to team members in collaboration with the work stream owner and ensuring the team remains motivated to deliver.

· Manage project budget and resource allocation as well as constantly checking on project progress toward meeting its objectives, determining the cause of deviations from the plan if any and take corrective actions to address deviations.

· Facilitate the definition of scope; service levels and user requirements in addition to coordinating partners, vendors and consultants engaged in the project work.

· Organize and ensure proper and adequate testing phases within projects.

· Provide regular reporting and presentation of project status, progress, risks and issues to all stakeholders.

· Convene regular Project Steering Committee meetings that include, Executive Sponsor and other stakeholders.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in an ICT related field from a recognized university with a Certification in Project Management – Prince 2 Practitioner or PMP.

· Certification in Agile Project management will be an added advantage.

· Minimum 5 years of increasingly responsible experience, including experience successfully managing various projects.

· Proven consistent experience of successfully managing various ICT projects in both waterfall and agile implementation frameworks.

· Thorough understanding of project management lifecycle, phases, techniques and tools with strong and tested project management skills, including sponsor and risk management.

· Outstanding grasp of information technology concepts and processes.

· Demonstrated aptitude for effective leadership of staff, energy and enthusiasm with a strong client focus.

· Experience in business process analysis preferably in a multi discipline environment.

· Highly developed analytical skills with an ability to remain focused on outputs and to adjust delivery mechanisms to meet deadlines and client needs.

· Knowledge of organization’s methodology and tools with an understanding of IT as a shared service to other areas of the bank.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number PM/SSD/2017 by 2nd November, 2017.

