Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Enterprise Business Analyst

You are brilliant, you drive results in a big way and you get things done. You are self-driven and have great follow-through.

You have cultivated your technical and soft skills and established a respect for facilitating business changes through business and process analysis.

You have built capability to handle complex and high impact projects and you are comfortable with managing and driving change. You are highly analytical with a keen interest in enterprise/business analysis & continuous improvement.

Does this sound like you? If yes, then look no further; Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the ideal place for you, here, you will find growth opportunities at every step of your career.

We have an exciting opportunity for an Enterprise Business Analyst to join our Business Change Management team. Reporting to the Head – Business Change Management, the role holder will be responsible for providing detailed enterprise analysis, business requirements analysis, functional analysis and business process analysis for various business domains using data and tools to deliver change through implementation of business and technology solutions for the bank.

Responsibilities

· Focus “on understanding the needs of the business as a whole, its strategic direction, and identifying initiatives that will allow a business to meet those strategic goals.

· Carry out thorough examination of not only the business problem/need and its proposed business solution, but also an in-depth look into whether the proposed solution is truly the best solution.

· Perform detailed analysis of what the solution entails, its risks, and its feasibility in the existing organizational climate.

· Tackle projects across multiple domains and handle new business domains with the same level of confidence as familiar ones.

· Maintain a deep awareness of how business operation works and help stakeholders explore technology possibilities to more effectively execute on their roles.

· Research and discern where a business is and where it should be. Conduct feasibility studies. Perform opportunity identification and analysis. Prepare and maintain the business cases.

· Facilitate business involvement and ownership of new/future business requirements; documentation and or review of requirements / user stories / use cases.

· Analyze business processes; identify alternative solutions, assesses feasibility, and recommends new approaches. Contribute to evaluating the factors that must be addressed in the business change program. Help establish requirements for the implementation of changes in the systems and business process.

· Provide support to users and coordinate with IT staff to help review and provide input to the design of the IT system from the business perspective.

· Assist business users in identifying business problems, needs and functions, understand stakeholders’ concerns and requirements, identify improvement opportunities, and contribute business input for developing the business case for the IT system development projects.

· Plan the scope, schedule and approach for performing the activities related to business analysis for the IT system development project, monitor the progress, coordinate with the Internal PM and report to Project Steering Committee on changes, risks and issues wherever appropriate.

· Have practiced Requirements Elicitation, Business Requirements Analysis, Business Solution Assessment and Validation, Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring, Requirements Management and Communication, Stakeholder Analysis, Business Rules Analysis, Data Analysis, Business Modeling.

Qualifications

· Degree in Information Technology, mathematics and statistics, business studies and/or related business fields as well as a certification in the one of the following: Lean six sigma green/black belt, Certified Business Analyst Professional (CBAP), Professional Business Analyst (PMI-PBA), Business Process Management (BPM).

· At least 7 years overall experience in a busy business environment encompassing at least 3 years’ professional experience in business analysis & improvement.

· Process improvement & modeling using various methods and tools (Six Sigma, UML, BPMN, Workflows)

· Knowledge of technology structures: networks, data base, communications, internet.

· A wild duck – out of the box thinker, Logical, analytical and investigative mind, as well as creative abilities with high level of mathematical/statistical aptitude and strong problem solving/ Root cause analysis skills.

· Entrepreneurial flair with strong business acumen and excellent communication skills. Is influencing and results-oriented.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number EBA/COO/2017 by 13th October, 2017.

Legal Officer





Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment?

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” ” is the place for people who want to make the world a better place and achieve great things.

Are you a dynamic, keen, self-driven and highly motivated experienced professional with high degree of integrity, dependability and confidentiality and with strong understanding of legal systems?

Do you seek to do things differently and go an extra mile to ensure the success of the team? If yes this is the ideal next career step for you.

Reporting to the Head – Legal Services Department, the role holder will be responsible for ensuring the core business of the bank i.e. lending to customers is highly supported by undertaking the conveyance and security perfection process.

Responsibilities

· Provide legal advisory services to all departments within the Bank including providing independent legal advice and judgment to mitigate any legal risks.

· Manage litigation against the Bank including external lawyers involved in litigation as well as review, analyzing and interpreting laws, regulations and judicial decisions.

· Provide support in contract negotiations and management including review of contractual agreements for the bank and providing recourse options for non-performing contractors as well as preparing, reviewing and modifying contractual instruments to assist and support various business activities.

· Advice the relevant departments on the perfection of securities and documentation as well as managing the annual securities audits and advise on the remedial process.

· Offer cost effective and timely legal advisory services and support to the credit recovery function of the Bank in order to foster effective management of regulatory and litigation risk in the recovery of Non-Performing loans.

· Prepare and facilitate staff training on specific legal matters affecting the bank including dissemination of appropriate legal requirements to various departments.

· Participating in risk management sessions that have a bearing on legal matters, review risk reports for purposes of managing key risks efficiently in the risk management process and undertake research on current legal developments and prepare briefs to the Head of Legal.

· Support the Board Secretariat in carrying out secretarial duties.

Qualifications

· Must have a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) Degree from a recognized University with a minimum of five years legal experience ideally in a leading organization, with a proven track record in litigation management and conveyance.

· Must be an advocate of the High Court with a current practicing certificate. CPS will be an added advantage.

· Working knowledge of the legal environment for Banking and general business/commerce in Kenya will be added advantage.

· Strong conceptual, analytical, documentation and presentation skills with ability to influence and negotiate at different levels.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career, then please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to

indicating the job reference number LO/2/CS/2017 by 18th October, 2017.We are an equal opportunity employer.