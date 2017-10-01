Banking Jobs in Kenya - CBA Bank

Information Security Analyst IT

This role provides support in continuous security review of CBA systems and in recommending mitigation measures against risks and vulnerabilities identified with a view to improve confidentiality, integrity and availability of CBA information and information processing systems.

Responsibilities

· Periodic vulnerability assessments & penetration testing of systems, mobile applications and other

· IT assets across the Group, communicating and liaising with IT stakeholders on closure of the identified issues, in a prioritized manner (30%)

· Support the development and maintenance of the vulnerability management program (systems, procedures and practices) within the Group. (25%)

· Provide IT security support for the IT related projects carried out during the year, ensuring compliance to CBA information security policies and best practice. (25%)

· Consistently achieve optimal efficiency, compliance requirements and cost containment with regard to information systems security across the Group (10%)

· Robustness of the Group’s information system security and effectiveness of systems (policies, processes, procedures and tools) in escalating and investigating IS security violations (10%)

Qualifications

· Technical skills to effectively perform IT security management activities/tasks in a manner that consistently achieves established quality standards or benchmarks.

· Knowledge and application of modern IT security management practices in financial services industry to proactively define and implement security quality improvements in line with technological and product changes.

· Performance management to optimize personal productivity.

· Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage expectations of all team members and other stakeholders who impact performance.

· Knowledge and effective application of all relevant banking policies, processes, procedures and guidelines to consistently achieve required compliance standards or benchmarks.

· Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are needed to support true performance and customer-service oriented culture.

· Undergraduate degree in Computer Science /Information Technology – Minimum Upper 2 nd Class honors or 3.0 GPA

· Minimum 5-6 years working experience, with at least 3 years’ experience in a busy IT security environment.

· Certification in a systems audit or security related area, such as CEH, CISA, CISM or CISSP

· Experience in working with various vulnerability assessment & penetration testing tools.

· Experience in working in the IS function within a banking environment will be an advantage.

· Experience in audit of systems will be an advantage

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply online through our career portal.

Business Continuity Management Analyst IT

This role ensures that Business Continuity for IT services is maintained, to ensure that IT services are available in the event of unforeseen disruption. This role is responsible for developing, implementing, and testing plans and procedures to ensure that the Group responds to disruptions so that IT services can be resumed within a defined and desired time frame.

Responsibilities

· Develop and maintain disaster and recovery plans and procedures for the Group’s IT services, in liaison with other IT stakeholders, based on business service level agreements (30%)

· Co-ordination of regular disaster recovery & backup restoration tests and performing regular checks on backups done for the Bank systems (30%)

· Provide regular reports on backup execution, noting any exceptions to the Bank disaster recovery policies (20%).

· Periodic review of the Group’s critical systems, recommending and implementing initiatives to

· improve and ensure availability of systems in the event of a disaster. (20%)

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field, a post graduate certification in a Business Continuity related course is an added advantage

· Minimum 4+ years working experience in a busy IT environment.

· Certification in a systems security related area (CISA, CISM or CISSP) or business continuity field

· 1+ years’ experience conducting IT compliance assessments

· 1+ years’ experience in IT DR planning and execution within an organization.

· Knowledge of technical infrastructure, networks, databases and systems.

· Prior experience working within a financial service organization preferred.

· Project management skills preferred.

· Prior experience performing security reviews and risk assessments preferred.

· Technical skills to effectively perform DR & BCM activities/tasks in a manner that consistently achieves established quality standards or benchmarks.

· Knowledge and application of modern IS security management practices in financial services industry to proactively define and implement security quality improvements in line with technological and product changes.

· Performance management to optimize personal productivity.

· Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage expectations of all team members and other stakeholders who impact performance.

· Knowledge and effective application of all relevant banking policies, processes, procedures and guidelines to consistently achieve required compliance standards or benchmarks.

· Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are needed to support true performance and customer-service oriented culture.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through this link

Product Specialist IT

To provide effective and efficient 2nd level user support with respect to the T24 Core Banking pplication, all its related interfaces and other Business Applications e.g. Turnkey, Treasury Applications, Chequepoint. This entails the following:

Responsibilitie s

· Ensuring the availability, performance and evolution of the ICT business systems, including the Core Banking system.

· Maintaining and improving the environments – including Databases and Operating Systems of the bank’s business systems.

· Provision of quality technical ICT solutions to issues assigned.

· In liaison with the Product owners, process stakeholders and the EPM department, identify opportunities for process improvements and product enhancements.

· Partner with third parties and vendors so as to deliver timely and quality solutions.

· Ensure timely and quality delivery of the tasks assigned to team members in the assigned projects.

· 2nd level support activities on T24 core banking application and all its interfaces.

· Incident, Problem and Change management activities in accordance to the laid down procedures and SLAs.

· Project support in terms taking a lead on key responsibilities assigned and providing required technical support.

· Compliance with policies and procedures attaining satisfactory audit ratings.

Qualifications

· Degree in Computer Science or relevant IT degree from a University with a reputable curriculum.

· Oracle, Unix and core banking system knowledge

· Proven experience in supporting a core banking application for at least three years

· 3 years practical proven experience in support and troubleshooting of T24, web technology (JBoss / Tomcat) and programming in Info-basic.

· Proven experience in systems analysis, design, implementation and support.

· Proven knowledge of banking operations, operations in business units and business impact analysis.

· Thorough knowledge of the Bank’s core systems.

· Working knowledge of at least one 4G programming language – C#, C++, Java, HTML/XML

· Technical skills to effectively perform system administration, systems analysis, business needs

analysis, troubleshooting and deliver structured solutions in a manner that consistently produces a high quality of service.

· Knowledge and effective application of all relevant banking policies, processes, procedures and guidelines to consistently achieve required compliance standards or benchmarks.

· Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are needed to support performance and customer-service oriented culture.

· Leadership skills and performance management

· Planning and organizing to effectively structure work assignments for timely delivery on business information and intelligence assignments.

· Knowledge and effective application of all relevant banking policies, processes, procedures and

guidelines to consistently achieve required compliance standards or benchmarks.

· Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are

needed to support true performance and customer-service oriented culture.

· Self-driven

How to Apply