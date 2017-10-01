BAHATI finally weds his lover, DIANA MARUA, A single mother of one in a secret wedding (PHOTOs).

Saturday, 21 October 2017 - Local gospel singer, Bahati, has finally walked down the aisle with his so called “prayer partner” Diana Marua, a single mother of one.





The private wedding ceremony was held on Friday and only close friends and family members were in attendance.





Diana Marua posted a photo from the wedding saying,





“ Yesterday was amazing. All credit goes to God! This picture doesn't speak half of what God is doing for us even when we didn't do all what we were needed to do, He still kept us. The Joy that is in my heart is unmeasurable and unspeakable. Thank you God





Bahati also posted on…



