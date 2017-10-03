BABU OWINO threatens to start a revolution as MATIANG’I and MBITHI close University of Nairobi.Politics 06:39
Tuesday October 3, 2017 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino has vowed to start a revolution against the Jubilee Government if Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, orders the closure of University of Nairobi.
On Monday, Matiang’i threatened to close the University if students continue to engage in useless demonstrations.
But speaking on Tuesday, Babu dared Matiang’i to go on with his plan and vowed to marshal university students across all universities in Kenya and demonstrate against the…
Page 1 2