BABU OWINO incites crowd to call UHURU “Mtoto wa Mbwa” again as he spits more venom (VIDEO).

Friday, October 13, 2017 - Controversial Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, was caught on camera inciting NASA supporters to call Uhuru “Mtoto Wa Mbwa”.





Owino said that if Gaddafi and other dictators were deposed from power, Uhuru should be prepared to vacate office because NASA is not joking this time round.





Watch video as he spits more venom.



