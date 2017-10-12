BABU OWINO accept JAGUAR‘s APOLOGY but ‘’insult him’’ AGAIN!

Thursday October 12, 2017

-Embakasi East lawmaker, Babu Owino, has accepted apology from his Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi, few days after going physical.





On Tuesday, senior parliamentary staff members were forced to separate the two after they engaged in a fist fight near Parliament’s communication hall.





Following the much publicized altercation, Jaguar apologized to Owino and to his constituents.





In a statement on Thursday, Owino said he accepted Jaguar’s apology adding that the incident was dishonorable.





“I have accepted Jaguar’s apology and my Embakasi Central counterpart Benjamin for attacking me in parliament,” he said, in a brief message on Facebook.





“That conduct was unbecoming of Members of Parliament,” he added, just a day after being caught on camera’s fighting the August House.





Jaguar and Benjamin are ardent supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta while Babu Owino supports NASA leader, Raila Odinga.



