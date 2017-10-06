ATWOLI wants rotational Presidency! KIKUYUs will taste the presidency in 200 years to come.Politics 07:18
Friday October 6, 2017 - Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, now wants the country to abolish the Presidential system of Government.
Instead, he wants Kenyans to introduce a hybrid type of Government where the country will have a rotational Presidency for every five years.
Addressing a meeting of the Organization of Africa Trade Unions at Hilton Hotel on Thursday, Atwoli called for a…
