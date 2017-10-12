ATWOLI tells UHURU to form MKATE NUSU government with RAILA ODINGA.

Thursday October 12, 2017

-Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to sit down and dialogue about the future of this country.





Speaking on Thursday, Atwoli who also supports NASA, said currently the country is divided into two and only Uhuru and Raila have a solution.





Atwoli said workers in the country needs peace and the current demonstrations by NASA leaders are hurting the economy.





“Workers of this country need peace. We are losing jobs daily because of demonstrations,”said Atwoli.





The COTU boss also proposes formation of a 10-member council to discuss Kenya's deadlock.





He said Raila should name 5 members to the council and Uhuru names 5 members to the council to see how this impasse can be resolved.





“We should lock Uhuru and Raila to some place and let them dialogue. They have the solution for Kenya,” said Atwoli.





The Kenyan DAILY POST