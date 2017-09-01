Arsenal legend, THIERRY HENRY, sends message to Kenyans ahead of his first visit.

Thursday, October 05, 2017 - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry will make his first trip to Kenya in December and he’s looking forward to meet football fans.





The football icon’s anticipated visit is part of the Guinness Made of Black partnership with the East African Breweries Limited.





“I am so excited to be working with a globally renowned brand like Guinness.”





“The Made of Black campaign is something I can really relate to,” the all time Arsenal leading scorer said.





He added:





“This will be my first visit to Kenya and I...



