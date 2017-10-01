Another NASA MP arrested in connection with controversial repeat election in Busia! Did UHURU win really?

Saturday October 28, 2017 - Matayos Member of Parliament, Geoffrey Odanga, was yesterday evening arrested over incitement charges.





Odanga (ODM) was arrested by CID officers who had been trailing him and finally arrested him at the Busia Agricultural Training grounds on Friday evening for allegedly inciting youths to disrupt the voting process at Bwamani Polling Station.





Busia OCPD confirmed the..



