Another NASA Governor shocks RAILA with new revelations on NASA - Even UHURU was perplexed

Monday October 9, 2017 - Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has dismissed allegations that he had defected from Wiper Party and NASA to join President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee ahead of the repeat Presidential elections.





Speaking during a church service yesterday, Samboja, who was elected on a Wiper Party ticket, termed as propaganda claims by NASA that he had ditched the coalition for Jubilee following his continued absence from NASA events.





He vowed never to...



