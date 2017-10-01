ANC MP leaks MUDAVADI’s next political move after RAILA failed to become President for the 4th time

Tuesday October 31, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, will run for the Presidency in 2022.





This was revealed by Khwisero MP, Christopher Aseka, who said Mudavadi’s ambition to become President in 2022 was still very much alive.





He said those behind a bid to block the nomination of Barrack Muluka as the ANC Secretary General to replace Godfrey Osotsi, who was nominated to...



