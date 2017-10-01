AKOMBE in big trouble as UN now considers sacking her after exposing Uhuru’s Jubiee and IEBC
News
15:29
Tuesday October 24, 2017 - Besieged former IEBC
Commissioner, Dr. Roselyn Akombe, may be sacked from the United Nations (UN)
after resigning from her position at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries
Commission (IEBC) and spilling the beans regarding what transpired during the
August 8th General Elections.
This was revealed by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula who said Jubilee was
after Akombe for exposing them and the commission after resigning.
Speaking yesterday, Wetangula claimed that the
Kenyan Embassy has...
