AKOMBE has a second home in New York, US! She has left Kenya burning in the hands of rudderless CHEBUKATI!

06:47

Wednesday October 18, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s Rosylene Akombe has fled to the United States after she resigned as a Commissioner.  


She was supposed to be part of a team that is in Dubai to monitor the printing of ballot papers by Al Ghurair.

But on arriving Dubai, Akombe booked a flight to New York where she announced her resignation from.

In the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno