AKOMBE has a second home in New York, US! She has left Kenya burning in the hands of rudderless CHEBUKATI!

…statement, Dr Akombe said the October 26th repeat election as planned cannot meet the basic expectations of credibility and fairness.

“The commission in its current state can surely not guarantee a credible election on October 26th.”


“I do not want to be party to such a mockery to electoral integrity," Akombe said.

But unlike millions of Kenyans, Akombe has a second home where she can rest easy as Kenya burns.

She has dual citizenship of Kenya and of United States.

