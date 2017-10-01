AKOMBE has a second home in New York, US! She has left Kenya burning in the hands of rudderless CHEBUKATI!00:00
…statement, Dr Akombe said the October 26th repeat election as planned cannot meet the basic expectations of credibility and fairness.
“The commission in its current state can surely not guarantee a credible election on October 26th.”
“I do not want to be party to such a mockery to electoral integrity," Akombe said.
But unlike millions of Kenyans, Akombe has a second home where she can rest easy as Kenya burns.
She has dual citizenship of Kenya and of United States.
