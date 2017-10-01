AKOMBE drops another bomb from US; reveals all about IEBC servers and what CHILOBA did to RAILA!

Saturday October 21, 2017 - Embattled former IEBC Commissioner, Dr. Roselyne Akombe, has dropped another bombshell on what transpired during the August 8th General Election and the much talked about IEBC servers which the commission refused to open as demanded by National Super Alliance (NASA) and the Supreme Court.





Speaking from the US where she fled to after resigning from IEBC, Akombe claimed that IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, who has since gone on a three week leave, misled the country and the commission about the servers, which NASA claimed contained evidence of...



