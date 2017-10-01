Administration Manager Job in Kenya

Job Title: Administration Manager

Reports to: General Manager

Industry: Transport and Logistics

Gross Salary: 80k – 100k

Our client is one of the leading providers of transport and logistics by heavy commercial vehicles.

They seek to hire an administration manager mainly be tasked with following up on vehicle insurance, licenses with the government, troubleshooting road accidents and coordination of security plans in the company.

Responsibilities:

· Responsible for Licenses acquisition / Renewals. These include:-

1. Insurance

2. Vehicle inspection reports

3. Speed governors certificates

4. Fire licenses for tankers and premises

5. Transit /export licenses

6. Business licenses

7. Payment of land rates /Rents.

8. Ensuring tankers are calibrated.

9. Sourcing for ERC licenses for LPG tanks.

· Reporting accidents to insurance company, preparing claim files and legal files for follow up by legal advisor.

· Updating incidents/ accidents and cases due for hearing on ERP.

· Procurement of office supplies based on the best quote from the market.

· Following up on the position of log books from the financiers.

· Undertaking registration of locally fabricated trailers at Registrar of motor vehicles.

· Handling tracking team issues in communication. This is in regard to installation of tracking units and any concerns that may arise.

· Supervising the Admin officer and ensuring that tasks within the section are carried out as required.

Qualifications:

· Degree in Business Administration or related field.

· At least 4 -6 years progressive experience as a Administration Manager

· Legal background and experience in the insurance industry will be an advantage

· Have a good network of persons in insurance agencies and government institutions

· Good IT reporting skills and ability to coordinate security plans

· Should proficiently possess technical skills, soft skills, hard skills, interpersonal and management skills.

· Strong customer focus and problem solver.

· Strong communication skills and superb inter-personal skills;

· High level understanding of planning.

· Leadership through influence and effective conflict resolution

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Administration Manager – Transport) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 31st October 2017.