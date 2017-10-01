Admin Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Admin Officer Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 15:25
Location: Nairobi
Net Salary: 40k
Our client is a Kenyan manufacturer of motor bikes.
Our client is a Kenyan manufacturer of motor bikes.
They seek to hire a Management Assistant who will play an integral part in planning and managing schedules and coordination with the relevant stakeholders.
S/He will work closely with the Operations Director and the commercial director to assist in planning, filing, scheduling for meetings as well as ordering office supplies.
S/He should be a competent professional able to oversee office operations as well as schedule for various activities.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities
· Ensure all management documents (management meetings, board meetings etc.) are signed and well filed
· Source office supplies and maintain office inventories
· Order for office stationery when they are below the required quantities
· Arrange visas, travel tickets and accommodation for employees who are travelling out of station
· Organize meetings and ensure directors are well briefed for each meeting
· Organize and maintain diaries of the directors
· Keep action item lists for the directors as well as manage their follow ups
· Book external boardrooms when necessary and ensure meals and refreshments have been ordered on time
· Maintain rapport with various service providers e.g. hotels, travel agents, boardroom providers
· Ensure international guests are well catered for and have accommodation and transportation to and from the airport
· Deal with emails and phone calls and correspond on behalf of management
· Take minutes during commercial and board meetings and ensure the meetings are signed, scanned and properly filed
· Draft letters, presentations, briefs and emails on behalf of management
· Screen calls, enquires and requests and direct them to the relevant parties
Qualifications
· At least 5 years’ experience as an Executive Assistant at board levels
· Proficiency in Microsoft office programs
· At least a diploma in business administration/business management
· Previous experience working in a multicultural environment is an added advantage
· Should be a self-starter who is driven and self-motivated
· Strong project management and leadership skills
· Great networking skills
· Excellent attention to detail
· Great communication skills.
· Highly organized and process driven
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Officer - Motorbikes) tovacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 20th October 2017.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted