Admin Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Admin Officer



Location: Nairobi



Net Salary: 40k



Our client is a Kenyan manufacturer of motor bikes.





They seek to hire a Management Assistant who will play an integral part in planning and managing schedules and coordination with the relevant stakeholders.





S/He will work closely with the Operations Director and the commercial director to assist in planning, filing, scheduling for meetings as well as ordering office supplies.





S/He should be a competent professional able to oversee office operations as well as schedule for various activities.



Responsibilities

· Ensure all management documents (management meetings, board meetings etc.) are signed and well filed

· Source office supplies and maintain office inventories

· Order for office stationery when they are below the required quantities

· Arrange visas, travel tickets and accommodation for employees who are travelling out of station

· Organize meetings and ensure directors are well briefed for each meeting

· Organize and maintain diaries of the directors

· Keep action item lists for the directors as well as manage their follow ups

· Book external boardrooms when necessary and ensure meals and refreshments have been ordered on time

· Maintain rapport with various service providers e.g. hotels, travel agents, boardroom providers

· Ensure international guests are well catered for and have accommodation and transportation to and from the airport

· Deal with emails and phone calls and correspond on behalf of management

· Take minutes during commercial and board meetings and ensure the meetings are signed, scanned and properly filed

· Draft letters, presentations, briefs and emails on behalf of management

· Screen calls, enquires and requests and direct them to the relevant parties

Qualifications

· At least 5 years’ experience as an Executive Assistant at board levels

· Proficiency in Microsoft office programs

· At least a diploma in business administration/business management

· Previous experience working in a multicultural environment is an added advantage

· Should be a self-starter who is driven and self-motivated

· Strong project management and leadership skills

· Great networking skills

· Excellent attention to detail

· Great communication skills.

· Highly organized and process driven

How to Apply



If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Officer - Motorbikes) tovacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 20th October 2017.



Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV



N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.



