Admin Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Admin Officer 
 
Location: Nairobi
 
Net Salary: 40k

Our client is a Kenyan manufacturer of motor bikes. 

They seek to hire a Management Assistant who will play an integral part in planning and managing schedules and coordination with the relevant stakeholders.

S/He will work closely with the Operations Director and the commercial director to assist in planning, filing, scheduling for meetings as well as ordering office supplies.

S/He should be a competent professional able to oversee office operations as well as schedule for various activities.

Responsibilities
·                     Ensure all management documents (management meetings, board meetings etc.) are signed and well filed
·                     Source office supplies and maintain office inventories
·                     Order for office stationery when they are below the required quantities
·                     Arrange visas, travel tickets and accommodation for employees who are travelling out of station
·                     Organize meetings and ensure directors are well briefed for each meeting
·                     Organize and maintain diaries of the directors
·                     Keep action item lists for the directors as well as manage their follow ups
·                     Book external boardrooms when necessary and ensure meals and refreshments have been ordered on time
·                     Maintain rapport with various service providers e.g. hotels, travel agents, boardroom providers
·                     Ensure international guests are well catered for and have accommodation and transportation to and from the airport
·                     Deal with emails and phone calls and correspond on behalf of management
·                     Take minutes during commercial and board meetings and ensure the meetings are signed, scanned and properly filed
·                     Draft letters, presentations, briefs and emails on behalf of management
·                     Screen calls, enquires and requests and direct them to the relevant parties
Qualifications
·                     At least 5 years’ experience as an Executive Assistant at board levels
·                     Proficiency in Microsoft office programs
·                     At least a diploma in business administration/business management
·                     Previous experience working in a multicultural environment is an added advantage
·                     Should be a self-starter who is driven and self-motivated
·                     Strong project management and leadership skills
·                     Great networking skills
·                     Excellent attention to detail
·                     Great communication skills.
·                     Highly organized and process driven
How to Apply
 
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Officer - Motorbikes) tovacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 20th October 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing. 

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted

   

