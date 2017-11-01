Admin/ Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative/ Accounts Assistant
Our client a courier services provider is looking to fill the Administrative / Accounts Assistant Position. Below is the detailed job description.

Roles

·         Custodian of office petty cash
·         Keeping the Office Clean and Organized
·         Receiving Calls and handling queries
·         Handling walk-in customers and closing walk in sales.
·         Handling all incoming mail (Physical mail and email)
·         Maintaining supplier and customer database in soft copy.
·         Monthly submission of Statutory Returns (NHIF, NSSF, PAYE)
·         Payroll Processing (preparation of payslips for employees)
·         Processing all supplier payments.
·         Preparing and processing all customer invoices and payments.
·         Following up on payments from customers.
·         Daily Sales reconciliation (office sales and riders). Preparation of daily sales report for the company
·         Co-ordinate with company riders for collections and deliveries.
·         Allocate and manage rider delivery schedule on a daily basis to ensure balance and efficiency of deliveries.
·         Performing any other duties that may be assigned.

Requirements

·         Minimum Education level: High school (Must have atleast grade B in both English and Mathematics).
·         At least C.P.A Section 4
·         Must be mature( 30 Years and Above)
·         One year working experience
·         Good IT Skills Ms Office suite (Word, Excel)
·         CPA I or II is an added advantage
·         Organized and responsible
·         Good multi-tasker with attention to detail
·         Ability to meet strict deadlines
·         Efficient and a quick learner
·         Well-presented and good Customer Service Skills

How to Apply
Send your application letter, and CV to info@kentrain.co.ke by 1st November 2017.

   

