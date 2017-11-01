Admin/ Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Admin/ Accounts Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 16:00
Our client a courier services provider is looking to fill the Administrative / Accounts Assistant Position. Below is the detailed job description.
Roles
· Custodian of office petty cash
· Keeping the Office Clean and Organized
· Receiving Calls and handling queries
· Handling walk-in customers and closing walk in sales.
· Handling all incoming mail (Physical mail and email)
· Maintaining supplier and customer database in soft copy.
· Monthly submission of Statutory Returns (NHIF, NSSF, PAYE)
· Payroll Processing (preparation of payslips for employees)
· Processing all supplier payments.
· Preparing and processing all customer invoices and payments.
· Following up on payments from customers.
· Daily Sales reconciliation (office sales and riders). Preparation of daily sales report for the company
· Co-ordinate with company riders for collections and deliveries.
· Allocate and manage rider delivery schedule on a daily basis to ensure balance and efficiency of deliveries.
· Performing any other duties that may be assigned.
Requirements
· Minimum Education level: High school (Must have atleast grade B in both English and Mathematics).
· At least C.P.A Section 4
· Must be mature( 30 Years and Above)
· One year working experience
· Good IT Skills Ms Office suite (Word, Excel)
· CPA I or II is an added advantage
· Organized and responsible
· Good multi-tasker with attention to detail
· Ability to meet strict deadlines
· Efficient and a quick learner
· Well-presented and good Customer Service Skills
How to Apply
Send your application letter, and CV to info@kentrain.co.ke by 1st November 2017.
Send your application letter, and CV to info@kentrain.co.ke by 1st November 2017.