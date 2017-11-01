Admin/ Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative/ Accounts Assistant

Our client a courier services provider is looking to fill the Administrative / Accounts Assistant Position. Below is the detailed job description.

Roles

· Custodian of office petty cash

· Keeping the Office Clean and Organized

· Receiving Calls and handling queries

· Handling walk-in customers and closing walk in sales.

· Handling all incoming mail (Physical mail and email)

· Maintaining supplier and customer database in soft copy.

· Monthly submission of Statutory Returns (NHIF, NSSF, PAYE)

· Payroll Processing (preparation of payslips for employees)

· Processing all supplier payments.

· Preparing and processing all customer invoices and payments.

· Following up on payments from customers.

· Daily Sales reconciliation (office sales and riders). Preparation of daily sales report for the company

· Co-ordinate with company riders for collections and deliveries.

· Allocate and manage rider delivery schedule on a daily basis to ensure balance and efficiency of deliveries.

· Performing any other duties that may be assigned.

Requirements

· Minimum Education level: High school (Must have atleast grade B in both English and Mathematics).

· At least C.P.A Section 4

· Must be mature( 30 Years and Above)

· One year working experience

· Good IT Skills Ms Office suite (Word, Excel)

· CPA I or II is an added advantage

· Organized and responsible

· Good multi-tasker with attention to detail

· Ability to meet strict deadlines

· Efficient and a quick learner

· Well-presented and good Customer Service Skills