Accountant Job in Kenya

Accountant

Duma Works is recruiting a Senior Accountant for our client; a leading importer and distributor with ambitious growth plans to be the market leader in East Africa.

Responsibilities

· Preparation and presentation of monthly management statement, analysing the variance from the budgets including other reports like cashflow analysis, debtors ageing, stock turnover.

· Preparation of quarterly accounts for presentation to the Board of Directors along with performance summary and analysis.

· Evaluating employee performance using balance score card and setting and monitoring KPA /KPIs

· Preparation of annual budgets in co-ordination with various departments

· Co-ordinating annual audit and filing of monthly / annual tax and payroll returns in accordance with the changing tax requirements.

· All other analytical reports as may be required by the owners / Directors for evaluating company / project performance.

Requirements

· Part qualified or fully qualified ACCA.

· Minimum 2 years related working experience within a trading or manufacturing organisation.

· In-depth experience with ERP systems (such as SAP) a must. IT audit.

· 2 years experience in an audit firm is as strong plus.

How to Apply

Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3071”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3071 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 27 October 2017

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.