Accountant Job in Kenya (12-15K)

Accountant
Our Client in the Hotel industry is urgently seeking to recruit an Accountant to join their dedicated team in Kisii.
SALARY: 12K-15K

Responsibilities

·         Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information.
·         Answers accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations.
·         Documents financial transactions by entering account information.
·         Recommends financial actions by analyzing accounting options.
·         Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.
·         Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents.
·         Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.
·         Secures financial information by completing data base backups

Requirements

·         Diploma in Accounting.
·         Experience in Book Keeping/Inventory/Record Keeping/Sage
·         Must have at least 1 yr experience in Accounting
·         Excellent customer service skills
·         Excellent communication skills
·         NB Willing to relocate to Kisii County
How to Apply
If qualified Please send your CV to recruitment@jantakenya.com with the title ACCOUNTANT POSITION IN KISII before 31ST October.

   

