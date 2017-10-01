Accountant Job in Kenya (12-15K)Jobs and Careers 10:28
Our Client in the Hotel industry is urgently seeking to recruit an Accountant to join their dedicated team in Kisii.
SALARY: 12K-15K
Responsibilities
· Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information.
· Answers accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations.
· Documents financial transactions by entering account information.
· Recommends financial actions by analyzing accounting options.
· Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.
· Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents.
· Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.
· Secures financial information by completing data base backups
Requirements
· Diploma in Accounting.
· Experience in Book Keeping/Inventory/Record Keeping/Sage
· Must have at least 1 yr experience in Accounting
· Excellent customer service skills
· Excellent communication skills
· NB Willing to relocate to Kisii County
How to ApplyIf qualified Please send your CV to recruitment@jantakenya.com with the title ACCOUNTANT POSITION IN KISII before 31ST October.