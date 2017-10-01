Accountant Job in Kenya (12-15K)

Accountant

Our Client in the Hotel industry is urgently seeking to recruit an Accountant to join their dedicated team in Kisii.

SALARY: 12K-15K

Responsibilities

· Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information.

· Answers accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations.

· Documents financial transactions by entering account information.

· Recommends financial actions by analyzing accounting options.

· Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.

· Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents.

· Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.

· Secures financial information by completing data base backups

Requirements

· Diploma in Accounting.

· Experience in Book Keeping/Inventory/Record Keeping/Sage

· Must have at least 1 yr experience in Accounting

· Excellent customer service skills

· Excellent communication skills

· NB Willing to relocate to Kisii County

How to Apply

If qualified Please send your CV to recruitment@jantakenya.com