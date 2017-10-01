A popular $TR!P CLUB held auditions and these are the S3XY LADIES who showed up - VIDEO.

Tuesday, 31 October 2017 - A popular gentleman’s club held auditions for female dancers and the turn-out was massive.





Over 600 women showed up for the auditions and more than 1,000 people paid to watch the auditions.





The struggle is real and ladies are doing anything and everything to put bread on the table.





This is one of the ladies who took part in the auditions and she wasn’t playing.





Watch the video by clicking the link below.



