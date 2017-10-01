A NASA and a JUBILEE supporter in Kisii fight like burukenges over UHURU KENYATTA (VIDEO)

Sunday, October 8, 2017 - Some stupid Kenyans don’t know that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.





It’s only personal interests that matter.





A NASA supporter and a Jubilee supporter were caught on camera wrestling each other over Uhuru Kenyatta.





They fought like burukenges.





These are idiots who have let politics confuse their brains.





Watch video and see how some Kenyans are stupid.



