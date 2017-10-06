70+1 is real! See the miracle that happened in MERU County on Friday as UHURU/ RUTO campaigned there.

Friday October 6, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta returned to Meru County on Friday and begged residents to vote for his re-election during a fresh presidential election slated for October 26 .





The President’s campaign was buoyed by the unity between Governor Kiraitu Murungi and former Governor, Peter Munya, who have resolved their differences in order to fortify the President’s support in Meru.





Uhuru also urged the two leaders to resolve all other outstanding issues between them in readiness for the fresh Presidential elections and for the unity of the County.





“After October 26 , Peter Munya will join us in the National Government as I had promised before,” Uhuru said.





But what shocked many is the…



