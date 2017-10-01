3786 Vacancies in the Government of Kenya – TSC

The Teachers Service Commission is advertising 3786 posts to replace teachers who have exited service through natural attrition (3258 Posts for Primary school teachers and 528 posts for Post Primary schools/institutions teachers).

Requirements

· Be Kenya citizens.

· Must be 45 years of age and below.

· Must have original Professional and Academic Certificates.

· Must be registered as a teacher as per Section 23 of the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012.

Applicants for vacancies in Primary schools must be holders of P1 Certificate and will be selected from the County merit lists compiled during the June, 2017 recruitment exercise.

Successful candidates will be deployed to serve in stations in any part of the country and not necessarily in the County where they were recruited.

Applicants for vacancies in Post Primary institutions must be holders of a minimum of Diploma in Education Certificate. Interested candidates should apply to the Secretary, Board of Management of the School/Institution where the vacancy has been advertised and submit a copy to the TSC County Director.

All interested candidates should submit their applications to the respective County Directors and Boards of Management as above not later than Wednesday 25Th October, 2017.

The Teachers Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer and people with disability are encouraged to apply.

The Teachers Service Commission will only deal with TSC County Selection Panels and Boards of Management in this exercise. Individual application to the Commission will NOT be considered.

Successful applicants must not fill employment forms in more than one station as this will lead to disqualification.

Caution:

· The recruitment exercise is free of charge.

· The Teachers Service Commission would wish to forewarn applicants against fraudsters who might extort money from unsuspecting persons purporting to assist in recruitment.

How to Apply

Preference will be given to applicants who have not previously been employed by the Teachers Service Commission.

For detailed information on available vacancies in Counties and schools/institutions applicants are advised to:

Visit the TSC Website www.tsc.go.ke or

Visit the TSC offices at the County or Sub-County.