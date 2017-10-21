21 Jobs in P.C.E.A Chogoria Hospital, Kenya

P.C.E.A Chogoria Hospital was established in 1922 and serves as a referral and teaching Hospital.







It has a 295 bed capacity that focuses on the provision of Curative, Preventive and Promotive Health Care services in Tharaka Nithi County and the greater Meru, Embu and as far as Isiolo and Marsabit Counties.



We are seeking to fill the following positions:



Accounts Assistant II









(2 Posts)



Job Purpose: Reporting to the Financial Accountant, the Accounts Assistant II will be responsible for the entry of data, verification of financial and accounting information in the Hospitals Management Information System and ensure that all the primary financial and accounting transactions at their level comply with Hospital’s procedures, policies and guidelines.



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Carry out reconciliations and ensure accuracy and up-dating of bank

· Raise journal vouchers to correct errors in the MIS

· Generate accurate, useful and timely reports for information and decision making

· Maintain accounting records within set standards

· Prepare relevant vouchers as required and with all supporting documents

· Receive and verify payment claims and supporting documents

· Ensure compliance with Hospital’s policies and procedures on all financial and accounting transactions

· Maintain assets and resources under their custody in good condition.

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

· CPA II Holder

· Minimum 1 year experience in a busy Accounting Department preferably a Hospital setup

· Business related degree preferably B.Com, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution an added advantage

· Proficiency in use of computerized accounting systems

· Willingness to commit to the Hospital’s vision, mission and values

· Good communication and customer care skills

Personal attributes: integrity, honesty, ethics and integrity, self-motivated and strong interpersonal skills



Accounts Assistant I





(4 Posts)



Job Purpose: Reporting to the Revenue Accountant, the Accounts Assistant I will be responsible for the entry of data and accounting information in the Hospitals Management Information System and ensure it complies with Hospital’s procedures, policies and guidelines.



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Input and verify data in the Management Information System (MIS)

· Carry out reconciliations and ensure accuracy and up-dating of records

· Generate accurate, useful and timely reports for information and decision making

· Maintain accounting records within set standards

· Prepare relevant vouchers as required and with all supporting documents

· Receive and verify payment claims and supporting documents

· Ensure compliance with Hospital’s policies and procedures on all financial and accounting transactions

· Maintain assets and resources under their custody in good condition.

· Responsible for carrying out miscellaneous clerical tasks which vary according to the size and nature of the office in which the work is being performed.

· Compilation of statistical records based on routine or special sources of information or make calculations related to accounts.

· Admission and discharge of patients.

· Allocation of all claims after they have been paid.

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

· CPA I Holder

· Minimum 1 year experience in a busy Accounting Department an added advantage

· Proficiency in use of computerized accounting systems

· Willingness to commit to the Hospital’s vision, mission and values

· Good communication and customer care skills

Personal attributes: integrity, honesty, ethics and integrity, self-motivated and strong interpersonal skills









Internal Auditor

(1 Post)



Job Purpose: Responsible to the Hospital Director, the Internal Auditor’s main responsibility is to add value and improve the Hospital’s operations by bringing a systematic and disciplined approach to the effectiveness of risk management and control processes.



Job Duties & Responsibilities

· Preparation of annual Audit plans for hospital activities

· Preparation of periodic Internal Audit reports.

· Reviewing of Internal controls and making recommendations to the Director for Board approval

· Follow up of external Auditors recommendations

· Providing support and guidance to management on how to handle new opportunities;

· Perform independent audits within the Hospital concentrating on high risk areas.

· Assess the systems laid down to ensure that they are compliant with statutory regulations.

· Identify problems and recommend remedial actions and best practices.

· Issuing reports on findings of audits which highlight issues and potential impacts on business.

· Ensure timely implementation of audit recommendations and corrective actions.

· Carry out account and record reconciliations and other related records in operations and finance.

· Carry out impromptu physical cash verifications.

· Conducting regular physical stock verifications.

· Conducting any other audit assignments as directed by management.

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

· Business related degree preferably B.Com, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

· Must be a CPA (K) and member of professional body

· At least five years’ experience in internal audit preferably in a similar setting.

· Sound commercial knowledge of Hospital operations and processes.

· Experience in preparing audit reports an added advantage.

· Good computer and communication skills

Personal attributes: integrity, honesty, ethics and integrity, self-motivated and strong interpersonal skills









Radiographer









(2 Posts)



Job Purpose: Reporting to the Chief Medical Officer, the radiographer’s main responsibility is to operate diagnostic equipment e.g. CT Scan, X-Ray and ultrasound to examine patient’s for an illness or an accident.



Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

· Must have a diploma in Medical Imaging Sciences/ Sonography/ Radiography or its equivalent from recognized institution

· A Higher Diploma in Medical Imaging Sciences (Ultrasound) from a recognized institution an added advantage.

· Registered with Radiation Board with Valid Practice License

· Relevant working experience an added advantage

· Ability to work with minimum supervision

· A good team player with good interpersonal and leadership skills.

· Attention to detail

· Excellent computer and communication skills

Job Duties And Responsibilities

· Evaluate patients’ medical condition and history to determine most suitable radiographic technique for diagnosis

· Interact with patients to offer them psychological support and address their concerns regarding an imaging procedure

· Adjust diagnostic equipment to deliver accurate amount of radiation to patients

· Operate complex medical instruments such as CT scanners, X-ray, ultrasound, and several other imaging devices

· Maintain proper records of patient details ensuring confidentiality of sensitive information

· Regularly inspect diagnostic equipment to ensure they are functional and operate efficiently

· Ensure compliance with health and safety guidelines to minimize risk of exposure to ionizing radiation

Pharmaceutical Technologist





(4 Posts)



Job Purpose: Reporting to the In-Charge Pharmacy, the position holder’s job purpose will be to deliver efficient and timely Pharmacy services that include correctly interpreting the doctor’s prescription and dispensing the medicine; assembling and compounding medicines for prescriptions and provide medicine use counseling to patients and drug information to other healthcare professionals.



Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

· Must have a diploma in Pharmaceutical Technologist from a recognized institution

· Enrolled with Pharmacy and Poisons Board with Valid Practicing License

· Must be computer literate

· Ability to work with minimum supervision

· A good team player with good interpersonal and leadership skills.

· Attention to detail and Teamwork ability

· Level of accuracy of information regarding medicine use

· Efficiency and high level of client satisfaction in Pharmacy services

· Minimal or zero dispensing errors

· Ability to practically practice good drug supply management

Job Duties and Responsibilities

· Scrutinizes Patient Sheets and Prescriptions for suitability of prescribed drugs in relation to dosing accuracy, drug interaction and route of administration

· Provide drug information to patients, doctors, nurses and other medical staff and patients/ clients.

· Timely and accurate posting dispensed drugs for billing purposes

· Assist the Pharmacy in-charge in placing orders for stock replenishment to the Pharmacy Store to maintain optimal stock levels

· Participates in regular drug expiry monitoring in the pharmacy to identify and document Items with expiry of less than the required.

· Compounding, re-packaging and dilutions of drugs according to laid down guidelines

· Counsel patients appropriately to ensure adherence to drug therapy

· Participate in stock take exercise and ensure timely explanation of stock variances

Laboratory Technologist

(5 Posts)



Job Purpose: Reporting to the In-Charge Laboratory, the Laboratory Technologists’ main responsibility is to provide information for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease by conducting medical laboratory tests, procedures, experiments, and analyses.



Job Duties and Responsibilities:

· To implement the Quality Management System.

· Ensures that samples are registered in the Laboratory Information System before processing

· To perform daily Internal Quality Controls and ensure they pass before analyzing patient samples.

· Performs root cause analysis on Quality Control failures.

· Perform planned maintenances on equipment.

· Performs inventory control as and when assigned by the head of sections.

· To analyze patient samples in accordance with documented technical procedures.

· To report patient results in the Laboratory Information System.

· To verify patient results in Laboratory Information System before they are released to clinicians.

· To maintain confidentiality of patients’ information by not divulging passwords to anyone and not giving unauthorized people access to the laboratory.

· To assist the safety officer to ensure a safe working environment for all staff and patients.

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

· Must have a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences from a recognized institution

· Registered with the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technician Technologist Board (KMLTTB) with a Valid Practicing License

· Ability to work with minimum supervision

· Ability to perform in all areas of the laboratory including, but not limited to, microbiology, hematology, parasitology, blood transfusion and biochemistry.

· Ability to operate a variety of laboratory equipment.

· Ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with patients, medical staff, management and peers.

· Good computer skills

· Communication and interpersonal skills

· Familiarity with modern laboratory techniques and equipment

· A good team player with good interpersonal and leadership skills.







Anesthesia Nurse









(1 Post)



Job Purpose: Responsible for anesthetic preparations to patients in the Operation Theatre. The Anesthesia Nurse Works closely with, and is supervised by the Hospital surgeon in the Operation Theatre.



Job Duties and Responsibilities:

· Deliver general and spinal anesthesia/ Epidural anesthesia to patients requiring surgery.

· Deliver local anesthesia to patients requiring minor surgery.

· Responsible for the maintenance of standard antisepsis in the operation theatre.

· Responsible for adequate sterilization of re-usable materials for all departments of the hospital.

· Assist in setting up and performance of cases by opening of sterile pack, instruments and supplies according to sterile technique whenever necessary.

· Prepare sterile field including sponge and needle counts, documenting these on patient records.

· Ensure resuscitation trolley/tray supplies kept in working order and drugs maintained appropriately.

· Perform pre and post operative assessment of all patients for operation.

· Together with medical/surgical/maternity staff, responsible for post operative care on the wards and follow up of discharged surgical/obstetric patients.

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

· Diploma in Community health Nursing (KRCHN) /BSN from a recognized institution

· Should be registered and licensed by Nursing Council of Kenya

· Higher Diploma in Anesthesia from a recognized institution.

· Knowledge of O.R. procedures, standards and equipment.

· At least two years relevant experience in O.R, anesthesia and Nursing practice

· Previous work experience.

Peri-operative Nurse (Theatre Nurse)

(1 Post)



Job Purpose: Responsible for promoting and maintaining high standards of professional nursing care by providing quality services with special focus on operations and surgeries to meet the needs of patients and their families



Job Duties and Responsibilities:

· Identifies patient care requirements by establishing personal rapport with potential and actual patients and other persons in a position to understand care requirements.

· Establishes a compassionate environment by providing emotional, psychological, and spiritual support to patients, friends, and families.

· Promotes patient's independence by establishing patient care goals; teaching patient, friends, and family to understand condition, medications, and self-care skills; answering questions.

· Assures quality of care by adhering to therapeutic standards; measuring health outcomes against patient care goals and standards; making or recommending necessary adjustments; following hospital and nursing mission, vision and standards.

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

· Diploma in Community health Nursing (KRCHN) /BSN from a recognized institution

· Higher Diploma in Preoperative Nursing

· Previous experience in a busy operating theatre an added advantage

· Should be registered and licensed by Nursing Council of Kenya

· Certification in ACLS and ATLS will be an added advantage