UHURU tano tena! See what RAILA ODINGA did to bishops yesterday that has angered even GOD

Saturday September 30, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Leader Raila Odinga has rejected a plea by 35 bishops to withdraw pre-conditions ahead of the planned repeat Presidential elections.





Raila shocked bishops during a meeting chaired by Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit when he told them to their faces that he will not drop or back down from his conditions ahead of the repeat polls.





And to make matters worse, the NASA leader even went ahead to add another requirement in his list of demands before the repeat polls; something that left the clergymen not only perplexed, but shocked.





According to sources who attended the meeting at All Saints Cathedral, Raila called for the unconditional withdrawal of the proposed amendments to the electoral laws before he can agree to anything.





The clergy are trying to reach out to the two sides of the political divide to sit down and dialogue ahead of the repeat polls.



