UHURU headed for a landslide victory as RAILA makes one big blunder-See what has happened
Saturday September 30, 2017-President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee Party could be headed for a landslide victory in the repeat Presidential elections set for October 26th. This is after National Super Alliance (NASA) Leaders in Nyanza postponed Raila Odinga’s Presidential campaigns to join him in mass action to push for electoral reforms.
Led by Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo, his Siaya counterpart Cornel Rasanga, Okoth Obado (Migori) and their Senators and MPs, the Luo Nyanza leaders argued that without amendments to key electoral reforms, it would be a waste of time to go back to the ballot.
They vowed to ensure that street protests are conducted in all the six counties of Nyanza as directed by Raila Odinga to push for electoral reforms ahead of the repeat polls.
“We want to make it very clear that No reforms, No election,” Kisumu Senator Fred Outa stated.
Feelanga free Luo Nyanza counties to do as you deem it fit, politically rewarding to yourselves though economically antigrowth. In fact, whatever reforms NASA wants to do, it would have been easier to bring that to the National Assembly and negotiate from there with Jubillee since it also has a few amendments to the election laws and debate these changes and reach a compromise position. This is a win-win strategy that NASA has squandered by opting for street protests which will not deliver the changes sought. In fact, if these demonstrations happen and are out control if the youth try mieschief, then NASA will heve lost public sympathy or and support from the i ternational community. What must remain steadifast is that IEBC must ensure the election is coducted in accordance with the laws and the constitution. It will be up to NASA to make its mind whether it's in or out.
Thak you very much MUIGAI KENYATTA is and will be the President