UHURU headed for a landslide victory as RAILA makes one big blunder-See what has happened

Saturday September 30, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee Party could be headed for a landslide victory in the repeat Presidential elections set for October 26th. This is after National Super Alliance (NASA) Leaders in Nyanza postponed Raila Odinga’s Presidential campaigns to join him in mass action to push for electoral reforms.





Led by Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo, his Siaya counterpart Cornel Rasanga, Okoth Obado (Migori) and their Senators and MPs, the Luo Nyanza leaders argued that without amendments to key electoral reforms, it would be a waste of time to go back to the ballot.





They vowed to ensure that street protests are conducted in all the six counties of Nyanza as directed by Raila Odinga to push for electoral reforms ahead of the repeat polls.





“We want to make it very clear that No reforms, No election,” Kisumu Senator Fred Outa stated.





