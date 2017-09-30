S3XY female rugby players pose N@K£D to promote the sport-Men are drooling (PHOTOs)

Saturday, September 30, 2017- To popularize the sport, Hitchin Ladies Rugby Club, did a photo shoot without clothes and the racy photos are already going viral.





The snaps were taken a rugby pitch with the ladies going through their paces in their birthday suits.





The racy photos will be used for the club's calendar.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We want to build on our success and we had a recruitment boost due to it as well. Even if people look at it and don’t want to play rugby it gets the brand out there. Someone else might see it too if it's hanging up and see if they want to get involved with the sport. Our club is a lot of fun and we like to play good rugby.





Check out a few photos below.



