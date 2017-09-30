RAILA finally reveals the location where results were doctored and FORMULA used to rig him was generated

Saturday September 30, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has finally revealed the location where the formula used to generate the August 8th election results was generated.





Speaking after meeting with Anglican Church leaders in Nairobi yesterday, Raila claimed that all data and election results for the August polls, including the formula that was used to rig him in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta, were generated by cartels based at Kenya Military Station located in Karen.





The NASA leader maintained that all the results that were announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati did not come from any polling station, but the said military station, which was installed to maintain border surveillance.





“The cartels involved in rigging polls put equipments at the military installation in Karen meant for conducting border surveillance. The data was not coming from any polling station. This was a fraud of the highest order,” Raila stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







