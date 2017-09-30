RAILA finally reveals the location where results were doctored and FORMULA used to rig him was generated

RAILA finally reveals the location where results were doctored and FORMULA used to rig him was generatedNews 04:24
Saturday September 30, 2017-National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has finally revealed the location where the formula used to generate the August 8th election results was generated.
Speaking after meeting with Anglican Church leaders in Nairobi yesterday, Raila claimed that all data and election results for the August polls, including the formula that was used to rig him in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta, were generated by cartels based at Kenya Military Station located in Karen.
The NASA leader maintained that all the results that were announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati did not come from any polling station, but the said military station, which was installed to maintain border surveillance.
“The cartels involved in rigging polls put equipments at the military installation in Karen meant for conducting border surveillance. The data was not coming from any polling station. This was a fraud of the highest order,” Raila stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Fantastic! And I Wanjiku is supposed to understand the calculations above?! Is this for real or baba has gone bonkers?!
Raila is a day dreamer. Some clever rogue in his camp are working the figures Kenyatta got against what Raila got to come up with a clever formula.Why does he NOT say that the votes should be counted!!
Too good to be true;But neither will calculus, integration,permutation, combination or statistics will save the old Man
IS RAILA SURE OF WHAT HE IS SAYING.MILLITARY SHOULD TAKE TOUGH ACTION AGAINST RAILA IF WHATEVER HE IS SAYING IS NOT GOING WELL IN THEIR LINE OF DUTY.
seems like someone is driving forward but looking at the rear view mirror. I thought all about that election or is it erection was nullified and is water under the bridge. shouldn't we have moved to next elections?