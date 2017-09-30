OTUOMA now regrets supporting RAILA and reveals why Kenyans must reject him-UHURU must win!

Saturday September 30, 2017 -Former Funyula Member of Parliament, Dr. Paul Otuoma, finally joined the Jubilee Party from ODM and was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, yesterday.





Speaking in Busia Town yesterday after joining Jubilee, Otuoma regretted supporting Raila Odinga, saying the NASA leader had no agenda for Western or Kenya itself.





Otuoma, who is also the former vice chairman of ODM, regretted that he remained in the Opposition yet those who broke away from Raila Odinga’s camp like Deputy President William Ruto had risen politically.





“My brother William Ruto left us in ODM still singing baba and now he is the Deputy President. We have said enough is enough and that is why we want to support Jubilee, the winning team,” Otuoma said.





“We want to form the next Government with the people of Busia being part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s transformative agenda,” he added.



