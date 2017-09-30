NJOKI NDUNGU in BIG TROUBLE for saying UHURU KENYATTA won on AUGUST 8TH election

Saturday September 30, 2017-

Supreme Court Judge, Njoki Ndungu is swimming on murky waters for saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the August 8th general election.





In a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya, the council wants Njoki removed from Supreme Court for going against the majority.





On September 1, majority of Supreme Court judges nullified Kenyatta’s win but Njoki and Justice Jackton Ojwang disagreed with the majority.





Now LSK official, Apollo Mboya wants Njoki removed from the bench for going against the majority of the Supreme Court judges.





"Initiate the necessary procedures for the removal of the lady justice for misbehaviour incompatible with the status of a judge of a Supreme Court. In her summary she did not allude to the fact that she examined and verified each forms before arriving at the dissent," Mboya said in the affidavit.



According to the lawyer, Njoki dishonestly ignored the forms tendered by IEBC for scrutiny and based her judgment on forms and materials that were not tendered for scrutiny.



