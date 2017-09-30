NJOKI NDUNGU in BIG TROUBLE for saying UHURU KENYATTA won on AUGUST 8TH election

NJOKI NDUNGU in BIG TROUBLE for saying UHURU KENYATTA won on AUGUST 8TH electionPolitics 06:09
Saturday September 30, 2017-Supreme Court Judge, Njoki Ndungu is swimming on murky waters for saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the August 8th general election.
In a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya, the council wants Njoki removed from Supreme Court for going against the majority.
On September 1, majority of Supreme Court judges nullified Kenyatta’s win but Njoki and Justice Jackton Ojwang disagreed with the majority.
Now LSK official, Apollo Mboya wants Njoki removed from the bench for going against the majority of the Supreme Court judges.
"Initiate the necessary procedures for the removal of the lady justice for misbehaviour incompatible with the status of a judge of a Supreme Court. In her summary she did not allude to the fact that she examined and verified each forms before arriving at the dissent," Mboya said in the affidavit.
According to the lawyer, Njoki dishonestly ignored the forms tendered by IEBC for scrutiny and based her judgment on forms and materials that were not tendered for scrutiny.
THERE WERE TWO JUDGES WHO WENT AGAINST FOUR WHY NJOKI.FOR THOSE WHO ARE FILLING FOR THE REMOVAL OF NJOKI NDUNGU WE AS KENYANS WANT THE BALLOT BOX TO BE OPEN TO PROVE THAT WHATEVER NJOKI SAID ABOUT THE WINNING OF UHURU KENYATTA WAS NOT GENUINE.WE ARE NOT QUIET FOR NOTHING.
NJOKI BE FIRM ALL THE TONGUE THAT SPEAK LIE WILL NEVER GO UNPUNISHED.SPEAK THE TRUTH THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE.NJOKI FEAR ONLY GOD AND NOT LSK OR NASA.THEY ARE ANGRY BECAUSE YOU EXPOSED THEIR TACTICS.
She was not the only dissenting judge. Ukabila umezidi in the law courts. She was to appease Apollo Mboya's boss in order to be good for the Supreme Court ? Supreme court is not ODM where ukabila is ok.
Speaking the truth makes her NASA's enemy but its clear NASA hacked the servers and planted all fake evidence since they knew they had no chance of winning.
Now their plan is dwindling.
Thumbs up to Hon Njoki.