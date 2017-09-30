RAILA ODINGA is behind petition seeking removal of SUPREME COURT JUDGE NJOKI NDUNGU

RAILA ODINGA is behind petition seeking removal of SUPREME COURT JUDGE NJOKI NDUNGUPolitics 05:18
Saturday September 30, 2017-Senate Majority leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is behind the petition seeking the removal of Supreme Court judge, Njoki Ndungu.
On Friday, Law Society of Kenya(LSK) official, Apollo Mboya filed a petition seeking the removal of Njoki Ndungu.
In his petition, Mboya cited dissenting rule that she gave, saying it was not humanly possible for Njoki to examine all the disputed forms from August.
"Initiate the necessary procedures for the removal of the lady justice for misbehaviour
incompatible with the status of a judge of a Supreme Court. In her summary she did not allude to the fact that she examined and verified each forms before arriving at the dissent," said Mboya.
But in a fast rejoinder Murkomen told Mboya off and claimed Raila Odinga is behind the petition.
“@RailaOdinga has filed a hopeless petition against Ndungu through @MboyaApollo. How come he ain't being castigated like @ngunjiriwambugu?" Murkomen asked on Twitter.
KAANGAROO COURT SHOULD BE ABOLISHED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
This is a desperate effort to deal with Lady Justice Susan Njoki Ndungu for her dissenting judgement. It's not surprising that the LSK is tight lipped about affront on the judge for exercising her independence in the matter of Raila and Kalonzo 2017 petition. Why is there no similar cause being taken on Justice Prof. Ojuang, yet he too had a dissenting ruling? It's all very clear that there is an ethnically buased bahaviou that us taking shape in matters Judiciary. We are seeing a trend that needs to explained