RAILA ODINGA is behind petition seeking removal of SUPREME COURT JUDGE NJOKI NDUNGU

Saturday September 30, 2017-

Senate Majority leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is behind the petition seeking the removal of Supreme Court judge, Njoki Ndungu.





On Friday, Law Society of Kenya(LSK) official, Apollo Mboya filed a petition seeking the removal of Njoki Ndungu.





In his petition, Mboya cited dissenting rule that she gave, saying it was not humanly possible for Njoki to examine all the disputed forms from August.





"Initiate the necessary procedures for the removal of the lady justice for misbehaviour

incompatible with the status of a judge of a Supreme Court. In her summary she did not allude to the fact that she examined and verified each forms before arriving at the dissent," said Mboya.





But in a fast rejoinder Murkomen told Mboya off and claimed Raila Odinga is behind the petition.





“@RailaOdinga has filed a hopeless petition against Ndungu through @MboyaApollo. How come he ain't being castigated like @ngunjiriwambugu?" Murkomen asked on Twitter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST