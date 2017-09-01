Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya – PSC (Over 33 Vacancies)

Director General

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of One (1) year in the grade of Director of Education, Job Group ‘S’ or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in Education from a university recognized in Kenya; OR a Bachelor’s degree in Arts or Science with Education from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Bachelor’s degree in Arts or Science from a university recognized in Kenya plus Postgraduate Diploma in Education from a recognized institution;

· a Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Education, Arts, Science, Business Administration in a management related field from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in strategic leadership course from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated a high degree of professional competence and administrative capability and initiative required for effective planning, direction, control and coordination;

· a thorough understanding of national goals, policies and programs and the ability to translate them to the education management function.

Responsibilities:

· coordinating development, review and the implementation of education policies, strategies, plans;

· ensuring provision, promotion and development of quality education and training standards in education training research;

· coordinating the functions of Directorates, Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) and Commissions;

· liaising with Teachers Service Commission on matters of teacher management;

· initiating and overseeing the implementation of new, comparative and alternative teaching and learning approaches;

· overseeing the design, production, dissemination, implementation, evaluation and review of curriculum and instructional materials;

· overseeing assessment and administration of national examinations;

· coordinating of crosscutting programmes and overseeing the implementation of ICT4E programme

Senior Assistant Director – Animal Health

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Assistant Director, Animal Health, Job Group ‘P’ or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Animal Health Management; Animal Production, Animal Production and Health Management, Environmental Health Sciences, Livestock Economics or Health Extension from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in strategic leadership course from a recognized institution;

· be registered by the Kenya Veterinary Board;

· demonstrated managerial , administrative and professional competence in work performance and exhibited a thorough understanding of national goals policies objectives

· ability to relate them to proper management of veterinary services NOTE: possession of a relevant Master’s degree from a university recognized in Kenya will be considered an added advantage.

Responsibilities:

· implementing and reviewing zoological policies, strategies and programmes;

· guiding teams in eradication of animal and human trypanosomiasis and vectors;

· investigating and controlling of pests of honey bees, vectors of Rift Valley Fever, Myiasis, Leishmaniasis in livestock and other emerging and re-emerging pests;

· undertaking efficacy and potency trials of insecticides, attractants and new technologies for vector control in liaison with relevant stakeholders; mobilizing community to create awareness on adoption of insect pest eradication technologies and sustainable utilization of tsetse freed lands;

· maintaining of vector bio geographical information data base;

· undertaking research in liaison with research institutions on insects pests and profiling of vector borne arbovirous;

· Ensuring the preservation and storage of zoological specimens;

· coordinating surveillance and control of tsetse and non-tsetse transmitted Trypanosomiasis;

Chief Engineer Agriculture

Qualifications

· served for a cumulative period of eighteen (18) years, three (3) of which should be in the grade of Chief Superintending Engineer (Agriculture), Job Group ‘P’ and above, or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural and Bio- Systems Engineering or equivalent and relevant qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Master’s degree any of the following disciplines: Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural and Bio- Systems Engineering, Environmental and Bio- Systems Engineering,

· Engineering in Agric- Chain Management, Agro- Bio resource Science and Technology, Agricultural Processing Engineering, Agricultural Processing, Natural Resource Management, Agricultural Resource Management, Soil and Water Engineering, Land and Water Management, Land Use Management, Integrated Soil Fertility, Environmental Management, Environmental Planning and Management, Project Planning and Management, or a relevant and equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· been registered by the Engineers Registration Board of Kenya;

· a certificate in strategic leadership course from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated a high degree of administrative, professional and technical competence and possess leadership qualities and initiative in matters of Agricultural Engineering;

· a thorough understanding of national goals, policies, programmes and the ability to relate them to the Agricultural Engineering function.

Responsibilities

· formulating, implementing and reviewing agricultural engineering policies, strategies, guidelines and programmes;

· interpretation and application of the Agricultural Act and other related statutes;

· providing guidance on all matters related to land resource management and agro-processing;

· facilitating and promoting research and technology transfer in agricultural mechanization and agro-processing;

Deputy Director – Animal Health

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Senior Assistant Director, Animal Health, Job Group ’Q’ or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Animal Health Management; Animal Production, Animal Production and Health Management, Environmental Health Sciences, Livestock Economics or Health Extension from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in strategic leadership course from a recognized institution;

· been registered by the Kenya Veterinary Board;

· shown merit and outstanding administrative capability and professional competence required in managing Animal health services. NOTE: possession of a relevant Master’s degree from a university recognized in Kenya will be considered an added advantage.

Responsibilities:

· preparing project proposal for resource mobilization in animal health;

· preparing and implementing work plans and budgets;

· preparing technical reports and managing animal health information and dissemination to stakeholders;

· planning and coordinating implementation of projects and programmes in Animal Health and Welfare;

· participating in formulation and review of animal health policies, strategies and laws;

· coordinating management of Veterinary Farms, quarantine stations and sentinel herds;

· planning monitoring and evaluation of Animal Health programs.

Director – ICT

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Deputy Director, Information Communication Technology or in an equivalent and relevant position in the public service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, Commerce, Physics or any other ICT related discipline with a bias in information communication technology from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters in Computer Science or any other ICT related discipline from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in strategic leadership course from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated a high level of competence and outstanding management qualities in computerized information systems;

· a thorough understanding of the national goals and objectives and the ability to interpret and apply them to the computing management concepts.

Responsibilities:

· formulating, implementing and reviewing ICT policies, strategies and programmes in the public service;

· coordinating research and development on emerging technological issues;

· monitoring and evaluating ICT programmes and policies;

· preparing ICT status reports and ensuring professional standards and guidelines are adhered to.

Deputy Director – ICT

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Senior Assistant Director, Information Communication Technology or in an equivalent and relevant position in the public service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, Commerce, Physics or any other ICT related discipline with a bias in information communication technology from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Master’s in Computer Science or any other ICT related discipline from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership course from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated professional ability, initiative and competence in organizing and directing work.

Responsibilities:

· implementing and reviewing Information Technology policies and strategies for the Public Service;

· drawing up IT plans for implementation;

· coordinating information Technology programmes in the public service;

· overseeing the preparation and utilization of the department’s budget.

ICT Officer

Qualifications

· been a serving officer in any cadre on Job Groups ‘G’/’H’;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, Commerce, Physics or any other ICT related discipline with bias in Information

· Communication Technology from a university recognized in Kenya;

Responsibilities:

· analyzing, designing, coding, testing, implementing computer programs;

· providing user support systems and training users;

· repairing and maintaining Information Communication Technology equipment and associated peripherals;

· receiving, installing and certifying Information Communication Technology equipment;

· configuring new Information Communication Technology equipment.

Senior Assistant Director – ICT

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Assistant Director, Information Communication Technology or in an equivalent and relevant position in the public service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, Commerce, Physics or any other ICT related discipline with a bias in information communication technology from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Master’s in Computer Science or any other ICT related discipline from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in strategic leadership course from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated a high of competence in identifying designing and monitoring information technology projects.

Responsibilities:

· initiating policy review and updating of existing regulations on computing;

· ensuring the implementation of ICT projects;

· facilitating adherence to standards and procedures for ICT systems development projects;

· coordinating enforcement of regulations, procedures and practices on computing management in Government Ministries/Departments;

· providing guidelines and advise to ICT projects systems and procedures and recommending improvements;

· participating in selection, interview and recruitment of ICT project team members;

· drawing of computer specifications for equipment and services.

Deputy Director – ICT (Broadcasting & Telecommunication)

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Senior Assistant Director, Information Communication Technology or in an equivalent and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, Commerce, Physics or any other ICT related discipline with a bias in information communication technology from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters in Computer Science or any other ICT related from a university recognized in Kenya;

· attended a strategic leadership course in a recognized institution;

· demonstrated professional ability, initiative and competence in organizing and directing work.

Responsibilities:

· development and management of Information Technology policies and programmes within the Public Service;

· drawing up IT plans for implementation;

· coordinating of all information Technology programmes in the public service;

· overseeing the preparation and utilization of the department’s budget;

· coordinating staff matters.

Director – Information

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years at the grade of Deputy Director of Information, Job group ‘R’;

· Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, Communications Studies, Media Studies/Science, Photojournalism or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences with a Postgraduate Diploma in Photojournalism, Mass Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, Communications Studies, Media Studies/Science from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Master’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, Communications Studies, Media Studies/Science, Corporate Communications, Photojournalism/Photography, International Relations or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in strategic leadership course from a recognized institution;

· a clear understanding of National Development Goals and the role of management of Information and Public Communications in the achievement of the same;

· excellent oral and written communications skills;

· demonstrated professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities:

· formulating, interpreting and implementing information policies, programmes and strategies;

· ensuring and reviewing of media Legal Framework and standards;

· developing strategies for implementation of information research findings;

· providing overall management of news, information and features locally and international;

· ensuring coverage of development projects in line with the Constitution and Kenya Vision 2030;

· managing information that enhances security, peace and national cohesion;

· ensuring professional ethics and standards in the delivery of information services;

· ensuring sound management and prudent utilization of departmental resources. staff.

Deputy Director of Government Advertising

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Senior Assistant Director of Public Communications, Job Group ‘Q’

· Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communications, Public Relations, Communications Studies, Media Studies/Science from a university recognized in Kenya; OR a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences with a Postgraduate Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communication, Public Relations, Communication studies/Science from a recognized institution;

· a Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communications, Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Communication studies or Media Studies, International Relations or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in strategic leadership course from a recognized institution;

· a clear understanding of National Development Goals, Kenya Vision 2030 and the role of management of Information and Public Communications in the achievement of the same;

· excellent oral and written communications skills;

· demonstrated professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities:

· formulating, interpreting and implementing Public Communications policies, strategies and programmes;

· co-ordinating public Communications services;

· developing and disseminating content in line with the Constitution and Kenya Vision 2030;

· uploading of content onto Government Portal and ministerial websites;

· monitoring and evaluating delivery of public communications services;

· initiating development of departmental/individual work plans;

· ensuring preparation of departmental budgets and sound utilization and management of resources.

Senior Assistant Director of Government Advertising

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Assistant Director of Public Communications, Job Group ‘P’;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following discipline: Mass Communications, Public Relations, Communication Studies, Media Studies, Corporate Communications from a university recognized in Kenya; OR a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science with a Postgraduate Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communications Studies, Media Studies, Corporate Communications from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communications, Public Relations, Corporate Communications/Reputation, Communication studies, Media Studies, International Relations or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in strategic leadership course from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated a professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities:

· assisting in the formulation, interpretation and implementation of Public Communications policies, strategies and programmes;

· co-ordinating public Communications services;

· undertaking Public Communications research and making recommendations as appropriate;

· ensuring provision and uploading of content onto Government Portal and ministerial websites;

· ensuring proper projection of corporate image of the Government;

· liaising with other stakeholders on cross-cutting communications matters;

· ensuring preparation of budgets and sound management of financial and other resources.

Senior Assistant Director – Public Communication

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Assistant Director, Public Communications, Job Group ‘P’;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following discipline: Mass Communications, Public Relations, Communication Studies, Media Studies, Corporate Communications, from a university recognized in Kenya; OR a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science with a Postgraduate Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communications Studies,

· Communication Studies, Media Studies, Corporate Communications from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communications, Public Relations, Corporate Communications/Reputation, Communication Studies, Media Studies, International Relations or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in strategic leadership course from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities:

· assisting in the formulation, interpretation and implementation of Public communications policies, strategies and programmes;

· co-ordinating public Communications services;

· undertaking Public Communications research and making recommendations as appropriate;

· ensuring provision and uploading of content onto Government Portal and ministerial websites;

· ensuring proper projection of corporate image of the Government;

· facilitating production of Information, Education and Communication materials;

· liaising with other stakeholders on cross-cutting communications matters;

· ensuring preparation of budgets and sound management of financial and other resources.

Physicist

Qualifications

· a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics or a Degree in which Physics is a major subject from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities:

· induction on various methods of sampling and physical tests for determination of parameters such as moisture, density and hardness of samples like metals, timber, textile, rubber and roads guardrails and sign posts.