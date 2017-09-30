KALONZO and MUDAVADI are plotting to abandon RAILA ODINGA before OCTOBER 26th election- MP reveals

Saturday September 30,2017

-Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, are plotting to abandon NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga before October 26 general election, Jubilee MP has claimed.





Speaking on Friday , Tiaty MP, William Kassait said he has intelligence reports that Kalonzo is planning to join Jubilee while Musalia Mudavadi will be rejoining Kenya African National Union (KANU).





The lawmaker said that Raila, who is taking a fourth stab at the Presidency, is no longer relevant in the political arena, adding that his days are numbered.





"Raila is one tired and notorious retiree who does not want to go home quietly. But I am happy madam speaker to say that indeed in the next three days this animal called NASA will crumble. NASA Co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka is on his way to Jubilee,” Kassait said.





Kassait said that the departure of Kalonzo and Mudavadi will compel opposition leader, Raila Odinga to retire from politics peaceful after he refused to hang his boots.



